Broncos try to make it 2 in a row on short week in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS –Just a couple of years ago, Peyton Manning took the field at Lucas Oil Stadium in Broncos orange and blue.

He was greeted by 70,000 fans wildly cheering for the opposing team’s quarterback. It was an electric atmosphtere.

It was a game that carried significant weight in the AFC playoff picture.

It was Manning vs. Andrew Luck, Broncos vs. Colts, a matchup that usually means something.

Not anymore.

On Thursday night, the Broncos (4-9) play the Colts (3-10) and the only sighting on Matting is of a recently erected half-ton bronze statue that sits outside the stadium.

The game has zero playoff implications and some would even argue the real winner might be the loser as it stands to bolster draft pick status.

Broncos coach Vance Joseph feels differently.

“Winning is a habit,” he said. “To win these last three games, that’s huge for our team moving forward.”

The game also marks an opportunity for the Broncos to win their first road game in more than a year. The last time they won away from Sports Authority Field at Mile High was in Jacksonville on Dec. 4, 2016.

“We haven’t played with a lead on the road I feel like in forever,” quarterback Trevor Siemian said. “It would be nice to play with a lead and let our defense go hunt and on offense, we stay on the field and win time of possession.

“That’s the recipe for success right there.”

Siemian and the Broncos were upbeat and positive the past couple of days after winning their first game in more than two months on Sunday.

The Broncos will be in their all-orange color rush uniforms they wore in a Thursday night game last year in San Diego.

“I’m not crazy about them,” Siemian said. “I think we look like human traffic cones out there.”

Added running back C.J. Anderson: “I look like a short pumpkin. My mouthpiece color will be different though. That’s a good thing. Other than that, I’ll be a pumpkin.”