Broncos topple Colts in Indianapolis Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Broncos fans with high hopes the team would be able to post another win Thursday had those dreams realized as the team knocked out the Indianapolis Colts 25 -13.

The Broncos rocked all-orange color rush uniforms they wore in a Thursday night game last year in San Diego.

The uniforms were just one element in the team’s success, a win desperately needed to boost the confidence some fans have lost as of late. The Broncos (4-9) played Indianapolis (3-10) on the Colts’ home field where tickets were selling for rock bottom prices, just $5 per seat.

First half highlights included Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas leading all players with five receptions for 69 yards. Thomas now has 73 receptions on the season.

He is the first NFL player to record six seasons with over 70 catches since Detroit wide receiver Calvin Johnson and the first Bronco to accomplish that feat since wide receiver Rod Smith had a team-record nine straight seasons with 70 catches.

Broncos quarterback Brock Osweiler scored on an 18-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to represent the longest scoring run by a Broncos quarterback since Tim Tebow. Overall, it stands as the fifth-longest scoring run by a quarterback in Broncos history.

Broncos pulled ahead by one point in the third quarter, taking the lead 14-13 and eventually scoring another touchdown to pull away 22-13.

The game marked an opportunity for the Broncos to win their first road game in more than a year. The last time they won away from Sports Authority Field at Mile High was in Jacksonville on Dec. 4, 2016.

The game had zero playoff implications as the Broncos had already been knocked out of contention.