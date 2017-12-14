Body camera footage released in fatal shooting of former Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. -- Body camera footage has been released in the fatal shooting that took the life of a former Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office deputy outside of the headquarters in October.

Mark Bidon, 50, was shot by an Arapahoe County Deputy at 9:45 p.m. on Oct. 29. Bidon was a deputy at the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office from 2000 to 2010, when he resigned.

According to the sheriff's office and the video, an on-duty deputy exiting the parking lot observed a vehicle backed into the exit gate area.

The deputy contacted the driver and observed that he had a gun. Two other deputies arrived almost immediately.

In the video, deputies can be heard telling Bidon not to move "an inch" before Bidon appears to shift in his seat and officers say he turned the gun toward one of them. At that moment, deputies can be heard shouting, "Mark, what are you doing? don't, don't, don't. don't, don't...don't, don't!"

Deputies then discharged their weapons to stop the threat, the sheriff's office said. A total of nine shots were fired.

CPR was administered without success. No deputies were injured.