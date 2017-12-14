Armed men accused of trying to kidnap woman near Loveland outlet stores

LOVELAND, Colo. — An attempted kidnapping of a woman at gunpoint near outlet stores was not a random act, the Loveland Police Department said Thursday.

Police responded to a call of a disturbance near the 5800 block of McWhinney Boulevard at the Outlets of Loveland just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

A woman said a group of men tried to remove her from her vehicle with force and one had a gun, police said.

The suspects fled in a vehicle that was followed by a witness until an officer took over.

Police stopped the suspects with a tactical vehicle intervention technique on the Interstate 25 frontage road near mile marker 257, about five miles from the outlet stores.

Four men were detained and four guns were found inside the vehicle, police said. One of the men was wearing body armor, police said.

There were no injuries, but Interstate 25 was closed briefly for the investigation. Police said the victim and the suspects knew each other, but did not say how.

Three men were arrested and face numerous charges.

Amanual Hagos, 20 of Fort Collins, on charges of first-degree kidnapping, menacing with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, DUI, restraining order violation, vehicular eluding, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, driving with a revoked license, misuse of license plate and three warrants.

David MacGranky-Quaye, 22 of Fort Collins, on charges of first-degree kidnapping.

Devian Leal, 18 of Denver, on charges of first-degree kidnapping, possession of a controlled substance, restraining order violation and a warrant.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 970-962-2253.