‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect captured in Boulder County

LONGMONT, Colo. — An “armed and dangerous” suspect was found in Boulder County after making threats during a domestic incident on Thursday morning, the Longmont Police Department said.

About 9 a.m., police said 23-year-old Sterling Steele threatened people with a knife at a home in the 2400 block of Dodd Lane.

Steele then broke windows on a red 2016 Subaru Impreza that he drove from the area.

Steele was found about 10:25 a.m. near Jay Road and 28th Street in north Boulder, police said.

He was arrested without incident or injury. A 21-year-old woman who was with Steele was not injured.

Longmont police are working with other Boulder County law enforcement agencies to determine potential charges.