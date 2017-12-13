× Walk to Cure Arthritis

Who: Arthritis Foundation

What: Walk to Cure Arthritis

When: Sunday, May 20th

Registration 8:00am, Opening Ceremony/Walk 9:00am

Where: Washington Park (click here)

Colorado’s Own Channel 2, as part of 2 Your Health, is proud to support this year’s Walk to Cure Arthritis presented by the Arthritis Foundation.

Walk to Cure Arthritis is the Arthritis Foundation’s nationwide signature event that unites communities across the country to put an end to arthritis. They aren’t just helping the millions of people with arthritis to live better; we’re charting the course to a cure.

For more information and to register, click here.