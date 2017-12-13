Today’s Deal: Buy One, Get One at Andy’s Frozen Custard!

Description:

Buy One, Get One of ANY treat, ANY size for $5 ($10 value).

About Andy's Frozen Custard

Andy's Frozen Custard has always been fanatical about custard, and has served it with pride since March 19, 1986. For more than three decades, only the freshest ingredients have been used for a frozen custard experience you can't get anywhere else. Andy's number one focus is product quality. We use only the finest ingredients in our mix. The custard is always served within one hour after it is made. Creamier than regular ice cream frozen custard is rich, thick, and decadent. Our brownies, pumpkin, apple pies, shortcake, and cookies are baked fresh every day at the store. Our nuts are roasted fresh every week in downtown Chicago, and shipped next day to our stores. All of our fruits are real, and we don't use syrups or sauces when the real thing is an option. All of these features are combined with extensively trained employees to make the best treats ever.


