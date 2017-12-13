Tickets for Broncos, Colts game in Indianapolis selling for as low as $6

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – If you love the Broncos and you can get a quick flight to Indianapolis, you could snag a heck of a deal.

Tickets for Thursday night’s game between the Broncos and Indianapolis Colts are selling for as little as $6 on StubHub.com.

The $6 seats are in the nosebleed sections of the stadium. But if you’re looking to get closer, lower level seats are as cheap as $50.

But to put this in perspective, a beer at Lucas Oil Stadium costs about $7.50. So you would be getting in for less than the price of beer.

Of course, this doesn’t include the cost of a last minute flight to Indy or a hotel room in the city. But that’s beside the point.

The single digit prices seem to be a Colts issue with tickets for their New Years Eve home game against the Houston Texans also listed at $6. The Colts have also had a terrible season with a record of 3-10.

Broncos tickets for their next home game in Denver on Dec. 31 are currently starting at $72 – which is definitely more like it.

The Broncos have had a rough season this year with a record of 4-9. After an eight game losing streak, the team finally won again last Sunday over the New York Jets after they were officially eliminated from playoff contention.

Tickets for last Sunday’s game at Sports Authority Field started at $41, which is lower than usual. Even though the team still sold out the stadium, there were 5,186 unused tickets.