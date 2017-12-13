Snow arrives this evening and overnight, some impact for the morning commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A weather disturbance will move across the state tonight through later Thursday. For Denver, the biggest impact is overnight with snowfall.

Speaking of snow, the mountains will see increased snowfall throughout the evening. Meanwhile, Denver and the Front Range metro areas will see an initial chance of rain before becoming snow as we go through the late evening and early Thursday morning.

We aren't talking about a major storm, zero to two inches possible in most of the greater metro area and some isolated totals closer to three and four inches into the higher suburbs west and south of Denver. The mountains will be in a generic three to six-inch range for most spots.

Temperatures will sit near freezing and just below during the morning drive Thursday so there may be slick areas. It's honestly up to the road crews at this point to make sure no ice develops on the roads.

Of those areas that could see a slower than normal drive, I'd suspect 285 through Jefferson County, sections of Douglas County, and the west metro roads near and into the mountains will have the slickest potential.

The system clears throughout Thursday midday and afternoon leaving sunshine, wind, and temperatures in the upper 30s.

The next system will move in this weekend.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.