Snow on way, one day after Denver ties 122-year-old record high

DENVER -- Snow is on the way, one day after Denver tied a 122-year-old record high temperature of 69 degrees.

Wednesday will start sunny, then clouds will increase in the afternoon. Snow will arrive around 10 p.m. and taper off during the Thursday morning rush hour.

Only about 1 inch of accumulation is expected. It has been 64 days since Denver International Airport, the official recording station for the city, recorded measurable snow.

Snow also arrives Wednesday night in the central and northern mountains before ending Thursday morning.

About 1-4 inches of accumulation are expected, with the southern mountains seeing 1 inch or less.

High temperatures on Wednesday will climb to 53 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins, a 16-degree drop-off from the record-tying high on Tuesday.

Mountains highs on Wednesday will reach the 30s and 40s, with 20s and 30s on Thursday as the cold front moves through.

A second chance for snow arrives Saturday afternoon before tapering off early Sunday morning.

The central and northern mountains can expect 1-4 inches of accumulation, but no more than 1 inch across the Front Range.

Sunday turns sunny, but highs will only be in the 30s.

