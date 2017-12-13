Rihanna posts support for Aurora girl who took her life after suspected bullying incident

AURORA, Colo. – Rihanna posted a picture of a 10-year-old Aurora girl who took her own life after a suspected bullying incident was caught on camera.

The singer posted Ashawnty Davis’ picture alongside 13-year-old Rosalie Avila from California, who also killed herself in late November after being bullied.

“Just heartbreaking!!!!!” the pop star wrote on Instagram. “We’re losing our babies to bullying!!! Teach your kids love and equality. Teach them about the beauty in uniqueness and how to embrace others’ differences! I can’t imagine what the families of these 2 young girls are feeling right now! But my heart breaks for you!! #BulliesKill”

She posted the picture after removing a post that supported Keaton Jones, an 11-year-old Tennessee boy whose story of being bullied went viral this week.

Keaton’s story took a turn when people discovered Facebook posts that appeared to show his mom with a Confederate flag.

Last month, FOX31 first brought you the story of Ashawnty, a fifth-grader at Sunrise Elementary School in Aurora. She had a passion for basketball and wanted to grow up to be a WNBA star.

At the end of October, she was involved in a fight at school. Her mother claims her daughter was confronting a bully.

The fight was captured on cellphone video and uploaded to the app Musical.ly.

“She was devastated when she found out that it had made it to Musical.ly,” her father Anthony Davis said.

Two weeks after the fight, Ashawnty took her own life. She spent two weeks on life support at Children’s Hospital Colorado, where she died on Nov. 29.

Ashawnty’s parents said that the school district could have done more to protect their daughter.

“There was nothing done about it. When I got the call telling me that my daughter had been in a fight, they never gave me the opportunity to meet with the other parents to come to the bottom of the line,” her mother Latoshia Harris said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to pay for services associated with Ashawnty’s death and prior medical care.

Resources

If you or anyone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or depression, the following resources are available:

Colorado Crisis Services Hotline (1-844-493-TALK): If you are in crisis or need help dealing with one, call 1-844-493-TALK (8255) or text TALK to 38255 to speak to a trained professional. When you call Colorado Crisis Services, you will be connected to a crisis counselor or trained professional with a master’s or doctoral degree.

Colorado Crisis Services Walk-In Locations: Walk-in crisis services are open 24/7, and offer confidential, in-person crisis support, information and referrals to anyone in need. Visit http://coloradocrisisservices.org to find locations.

Colorado Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline: 1-844-CO-4-KIDS (1-844-264-5437 as the best resource for readers to report suspected child abuse and neglect.

The number serves as a direct, immediate and efficient route to all Colorado’s 64 counties and two tribal nations, which are responsible for accepting and responding to child abuse and neglect concerns. All callers are able to speak with a call-taker 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

More resources available to will help you talk to your kids about bullying.