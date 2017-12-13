Pregnant Indiana mother passes out behind wheel with child in back seat after shooting up heroin

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Police arrested a pregnant mother in Indiana after they found her passed out behind the wheel at a stoplight with her young child in the back seat.

Natalie Onay, 22, faces charges of child neglect, possession of a narcotic, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a syringe and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, according to WXIN.

Police responded to a report of a woman passed out behind the wheel about 11 p.m. Monday.

The driver in the car behind Onay said the light cycled at least twice, and Onay did not move. When the driver honked at Onay, her car rolled forward, stopped and was nearly hit by another car.

Responding officers say they had to pull Onay out of the car. Child services responded to the scene and took custody of her 10-month-old in the back seat.

A syringe and .10 grams of heroin were found in her car.

Officers say Onay admitted to injecting heroin about 10 minutes before she passed out. She also told police she’s five months pregnant.

Onay was taken to a hospital and then the Vanderburgh County Jail where she later bonded out.