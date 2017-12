Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHGLENN, Colo. -- A SWAT team was deployed outside a home after several residents reported shots fired early Wednesday morning, the Northglenn Police Department said.

Numerous officers responded to East 105th Place and Franklin Street about 3:45 a.m.

Some residents reported hearing at least five rapid gunshots.

Police have not said if there are any injuries. No suspect description was released and it's not known what led to the shooting.