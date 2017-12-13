Park County Sheriff’s Office goes on camera about teen found dead inside burned home

BAILEY, Colo. — For the first time since 17-year-old Maggie Long was found dead inside her burned home, we’re hearing from the Park County Sheriff’s Office.

Police have not spoke on camera since Long went missing on Dec. 1, the same night her house caught fire. Long was found dead in her family’s home after it was caught on fire. The sheriff’s office is investigating the fire as arson and her death as a homicide.

Right now there are no suspects in custody.

In an exclusive interview, we asked about how the fire started, who was at home at the time, and details on any suspects, but the sheriff’s office said they couldn’t answer those questions.

The Park County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain, Leo Suazo, did say the community is rocked by all of this.

“We take care of each other, we reach out,” Suazo said. “It’s a big void here and we feel that.”

“I can assure you that they are working tirelessly to bring those who have done this to justice,” Chaplain Suazo said.

Investigators haven’t released a lot of information about the case, but Suazo says there’s a reason for that.

“If we give out too much information, those that are out there that are still at large, get information that they don’t need, it’s not to keep it from the community I assure you.”

The biggest question most folks have right now is about safety.

With a suspect still on the loose, we asked if the community is in any danger. Previously the Sheriff’s office said no, on Wednesday the quote below was their answer.

“Should you be concerned, are you concerned when you go down into Denver? Things can happen, they happen every few minutes,” Chaplain Suazo said. “You should be vigilant, if you’re seeing things that aren’t ordinary in your community you need to call.”

You may remember the Platte Canyon hostage crisis back in 2006. Maggie Long’s sister was one of the girl’s held hostage. This community and the Long family are no strangers to tragedy.

If you have any information about this case, contact the Park County Sheriff’s office. The Chaplain says no amount of information is too small.

A celebration of life will be held at the high school on Sunday.