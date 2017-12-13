Man found shot in vehicle at Arapahoe County apartment complex identified

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A man who was found shot in a vehicle at an apartment complex late Monday night and later died has been identified.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday that 28-year-old Yishak Delssa died of a gunshot wound to his chest. The death has been classified as a homicide.

The shooting happened at the Addison at Cherry Creek Apartment Homes in the 9100 block of East Florida Avenue, near Parker Road.

Deputies were in the area on another call about 11 p.m. when they heard gunshots.

Deputies found Delssa in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office said the shooter turned himself in to the Aurora Police Department. He had a gun that is believed to have been used in the shooting.

The suspect’s name and age weren’t released. The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation.