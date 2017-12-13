× Man accused of groping teenage girls arrested with help from Starbucks employee

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A man suspected of groping teenage females near Arapahoe High School has been arrested after a surveillance operation that included a Starbucks employee, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Sergio Gallegos-Munoz, 40 of Denver, was booked into the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office Detention Facility on Monday on three counts of sexual assault on a child and three counts of unlawful sexual contact.

The sheriff’s office said it had received several reports over a one-month period of a man having unlawful sexual contact with the teenagers near East Dry Creek Road and South University Boulevard, and and inside a Starbucks store at 7521 S. University Blvd.

The females reported they were approached from behind by a man who then grabbed their buttocks.

About 6 a.m. Monday, investigators were conducting surveillance at the Starbucks when a man matching the suspect’s description entered.

A Starbucks employee told investigators that the man was the one they recalled seeing at the time of the the previous reports.

A previous victim who happened to be inside the coffee shop at the same time identified Gallegos-Munoz as the suspect in her case.

Deputies then took Gallegos-Munoz into custody.