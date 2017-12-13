Local VFW Post needs new permanent building

PARKER, Colo. — After years of meeting in a fire station, a local VFW Post in Douglas County needs help building a permanent home.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post’s (VFW) have been part of the American fabric since 1899.

There are 6500 VFW posts worldwide. In Colorado, there are 99, including the very first VFW Post number one in Denver.

A little south of Denver is Post 4266 in Parker. It’s been around since 2007. 68 members, from World War II up to enduring freedom.

But of all the things Post 4266 is, the one thing it is not, is permanent.

Fact is, Post 4266 hasn’t had a permanent home sense, ever.

They have been meeting in a small rented room in Parker.

But in keeping with military tradition, improvise, adapt, overcome, Post 4266 has been meeting at the South Metro Fire Station Number 43.

As of Monday, the GoFundMe page for Post 4266 has only raised $520. They need 500,000.

The men and women of United States military have served us so well, maybe, we can return the favor.

