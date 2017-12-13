Lawsuit claims man’s middle finger broken after flipping off Adams County deputy

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. – A man is suing an Adam’s County deputy for allegedly breaking his finger after the man flipped off the deputy in 2015, according to a lawsuit.

The lawsuit, which was filed Tuesday on behalf of Jeffrey Woodfork, says that Deputy Travis Wilson used excessive force during an arrest on Dec. 12, 2015.

It also alleges that jail staff failed to treat him properly by denying him access to medical treatment resulting in disfigurement of his finger.

The lawsuit claims that while driving an unmarked vehicle, Deputy Wilson stopped Woodfork and a female with him. The woman fled the scene but Wilson allegedly held Woodfork at gunpoint.

When the deputy asked for the woman’s name and where she ran off to, the lawsuit says Woodfork held up his middle finger to the deputy and said “f—k you.”

Wilson then handcuffed Woodfork, grabbed his middle finger and twisted and yanked it until it snapped, according to the lawsuit.

While Woodfork was in the Adams County Jail, he alleges that the staff, employed by Corizon Health, refused to treat him until x-rays confirmed his broken finger on Jan. 22, 2016.

At that point, he alleges the staff did not allow him to see another doctor at Denver Health until 20 days later on Feb. 12, 2016 at which point his finger healed in a malformed position.

The lawsuit seeks compensation and punitive damages.