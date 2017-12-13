Gardner calls on Alabama Democrat Jones to join Senate Republicans

WASHINGTON — Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner on Tuesday urged Alabama Senator-elect Doug Jones to work with Republicans after he takes office.

Jones became the first Democrat in 25 years to be elected to the Senate from Alabama on Tuesday night, upsetting Republican Roy Jones in a close race.

“Tonight’s results are clear — the people of Alabama deemed Roy Moore unfit to serve in the U.S. Senate,” Gardner, who heads the National Republican Senate Committee, said in a statement.

“I hope Senator-elect Doug Jones will do the right thing and truly represent Alabama by choosing to vote with the Senate Republican majority.”

Last month, Gardner said Moore was “unfit to serve” in the Senate would would push to expel him if he won Tuesday’s special election.

Moore was hounded during the election of allegations of sexual misconduct with teenage girls when he was in his 30s.

Colorado Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet welcomed Jones to the Senate with a short post to Twitter.

Welcome to the Senate, Doug Jones. — Michael F. Bennet (@SenBennetCO) December 13, 2017

Jones’ win left Republicans with a 51-49 advantage in the Senate.