Police: Front Range Community College student arrested for pulling gun on faculty member

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Front Range Community College student was arrested for allegedly pulling a gun on a member of the school’s faculty, the Fort Collins Police Department said.

Police responded to the school at 4616 S. Shields St. on Tuesday night after Brittany Schoonover, 26, had an interaction with a faculty member outside of a classroom, police said.

During the interaction, Schoonover displayed a gun. The faculty member was able to disarm Schoonover. There were no injuries, police said.

Schoonover was arrested and charged with felony menacing, possession of a weapon on property of an educational facility, interference of an educational facility and false imprisonment.

“Because this is an open investigation and relates to a student matter, we are restricted from commenting on details related to the case,” Front Range Community College said in a statement.

“Safety and security of our students and staff is a top priority. We regularly train using our emergency preparedness plan with our campus security, staff and faculty.”

Schoonover was booked into the Larimer County Jail.