Flu Shots – The Little Clinic at King Soopers

When flu season arrives, keep yourself – and your family – healthy. The Little Clinic and Pharmacy can administer flu shots 7 days a week. No appointment needed.

Flu Shots

Influenza (flu) is a contagious respiratory disease that can lead to serious complications, hospitalization or even death. Anyone can get the flu, and vaccination is the single-best way to protect against influenza. Even healthy children and adults can get very sick from the flu and spread it to family and friends.

Talk to your Pharmacist or Provider at The Little Clinic for more information about the flu and the flu vaccination.

