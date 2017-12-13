× Drunk driver convicted of murder for hitting, killing man in Aurora crosswalk

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A man was convicted of second-degree murder Tuesday after he drove drunk, and hit and killed a 22-year-old in an Aurora crosswalk last year, the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said.

Christopher Tarr, 42, ran a red light at South Chambers Road and East Iliff Avenue on Aug. 21, 2016, hitting Dalton McCreary, who was crossing the street with his friend Jordan Mulumulu, prosecutors said.

McCreary saw the Toyota 4-Runner coming at him and Mulumulu, and tried to get themselves out of the way. McCreary was killed and Mulumulu suffered a minor injury.

Besides being found guilty of second-degree murder, Tarr was also convicted of second-degree attempted murder, DUI, reckless driving, careless driving and two counts of vehicular homicide.

The presumptive sentencing range for second-degree murder is 16 to 48 years. Tarr will be sentenced Jan. 25.

“This was a murder occasioned by the conduct of a repeat drunk driver,” District Attorney George Brauchler said. “DUI is the one crime from which we cannot shield our families, unless we choose to live in a cave. …

“Tarr selfishly engaged in lethal behavior, killing an innocent man. There is never an excuse for a drunk driving death, but in this case, the defendant had been explicitly made aware of the consequences of drunk driving. He just didn’t care.”

Tarr previously was caught drunk driving when he ran into several vehicles and a house, prosecutors said.

In 2013, he pleaded guilty to reckless driving. In 2010, he pleaded guilty to DUI and careless driving. In 1996, he pleaded guilty to operation of an unsafe vehicle.