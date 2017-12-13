Customer claims Westminster Walmart is trying to double charge her after Good Samaritan paid layaway bill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTMINSTER, Colo. -- A Westminster woman is upset with her neighborhood Walmart, accusing the store of being a neighborhood Grinch.

Desiree Gonzalez says the store is trying to charge her for a layaway item that's already been paid for.

Gonzalez walked into the store at 72nd and Sheridan in Westminster on Tuesday, and was told that a Good Samaritan had picked up the tab and had paid for the 55 inch television she had on layaway. Gonzalez was planning to purchase the TV as a Christmas gift for her mother.

However, store employees could not find the television, and Gonzalez says a store employee eventually told her someone must picked it up already and that she needed to pay for a TV if she wanted to take one home.

"She all but called me a liar is how I take it. She was extremely rude. I was like, I didn't pick it up, and they were saying that I did and I said show me video. Show me something. I did not pick it up. Show me where i presented you my ID. That didn't happen," Gonzalez said.

Frustrated and angry, Desiree left the store.

"That's when I said, you know what, I'm not going to let this go," she said.

She got home and started venting online.

"I had quite a few people say contact the Problem Solvers at FOX31," Gonzalez said.

The Problem Solvers got on the phone and we were promised the company will investigate Desiree's complaint.

However, as of Wednesday evening she still doesn't have her television, a TV she says a Good Samaritan already paid for.

"It's the point of it now because the way I see it is they not only ripped off a Good Samaritan, but they're ripping everybody off because how many other people are they doing this to?" she said.