Authorities identify semitruck driver killed in I-70 crash

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. – The semitruck driver killed after crashing into a bridge on Interstate 70 Tuesday morning has been identified, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The driver was identified as Sean Bello, 41 of Canton, Ohio, according to the Colorado State Patrol. The passenger, 41-year-old Judith Bello, was transported to St. Anthony’s Hospital with life threatening injuries.

The crash happened about 10:30 a.m. about one mile west of the U.S. 40 junction when the truck traveling westbound went through the median, crossed the eastbound lanes and hit the pillars of the bridge of County Road 308 that crosses the interstate.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash forced the closure of Interstate 70 in both directions for several hours.

The cause of the crash remains unknown. Authorities suspect that drugs or alcohol may have been a factor.