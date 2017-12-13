40 firefighters knock down wind-aided quarry fire in Morrison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORRISON, Colo. -- About 40 firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at a quarry that left thousands of dollars in damage, West Metro Fire Rescue said.

The fire broke out about 10:30 p.m. at Aggregate Industries at 18131 Highway 8.

The fire was started by sparks from a welding job being done at a safety grate by two employees. Those sparks then were spread into some heavy machinery by gusty winds.

The employees tried to use an extinguisher but the fire quickly spread.

Fire crews had to act quickly because of the very dry conditions. There also were no hydrants at the quarry, so water had to be trucked in to the site. It took about an hour to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters from South Metro Fire Rescue, Indian Hills Fire Protection District and Fairmount Fire Protection helped put out the fire.

Damage has been estimated at $150,000. The quarry is expected to be closed for sometime, possibly through the end of the week.