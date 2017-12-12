Woman seen in viral video leaving pile of trash in Wheat Ridge parking lot, gets confronted

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A woman was caught on video leaving behind a pile of trash in a Wheat Ridge liquor store parking lot and being confronted by a man.

The Wheat Ridge Police Department said the incident happened outside of Applejack Wine and Spirits at 3320 Youngfield St. last week.

The video shows the man filming the incident, Rich Law, confronting the woman as she gets into her vehicle with Texas license plates.

“Excuse me, ma’am,” Law tells the woman as she closes the vehicle’s door.

When she reopens the door, Law says, “Is that the most appropriate place for that?”

The woman ignores Law and drives off, leaving behind the pile of trash.

The video was put on Facebook and was shared thousands of times.

Police received several calls about the incident and found her. It’s not known if she has been cited or just given a warning.

The video was placed on the Woodland Park Underground Facebook page that has been shared more than 20,000 times.

The caption to the video read: “Just because you are not in Texas anymore does not mean you can just trash Colorado. … #Texas woman trashing Colorado. #KeepitClean #DontMessWithColorado #MakeHerFamous.”

Several of the more than 2,000 comments had a problem with the woman’s Texas license plates.