Woman crashes into business in downtown Greeley after apparent panic attack

GREELEY, Colo. – A woman was transported to the hospital after she crashed into a storefront in downtown Greeley on Tuesday, the Greeley Fire Department said.

The crash happened around 10:45 a.m. when a Mitsubishi Elantra crashed into the front of Sassy Bagz located at 908 9th Ave., officials said.

One patient transported to NCMC.

The 45-year-old driver of the vehicle told police that she believes she had a panic attack before the crash and accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake.

The fire department said there were no issues with the structural integrity of the building.

Authorities gave the woman a citation for careless driving. Her condition is unknown.