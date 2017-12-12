Video shows dog rescued from icy Edwards pond

EDWARDS, Colo. — Eagle River Fire Protection District crews rescued a dog that had fallen through the ice at Freedom Park in Edwards on Monday afternoon.

A firefighter in a dry suit was able to reach the dog after bystanders called for help. The dog was not injured after it got out of the cold water.

Firefighters say some individuals were urging others to go in after the dog, which they say is a no-no.

If a pet falls through the ice, fire officials say do not attempt a rescue but instead call 911.