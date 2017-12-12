The Geminid meteor shower might be one of the best ever, sadly a cloudy forecast for much of Colorado

DENVER — If you’re looking for a fantastic light show December 13-14, all you need to do is look up…unless you are in Colorado in which case you may have to watch the Geminid Shower online.

NASA will stream the Geminid shower live starting at sunset from its Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

The Virtual Telescope Project 2.0 will broadcast it through its remotely controlled robotic telescope.

The annual Geminid meteor shower is one of the most spectacular meteor showers of the year. This year is expected to be the best meteor shower ever.

“With August’s Perseids obscured by bright moonlight, the Geminids will be the best shower this year,” said Bill Cooke, with NASA’s Meteoroid Environment Office, in a news release. “The thin, waning crescent moon won’t spoil the show.”

Most meteor showers are caused bycomets. The Geminids are associated with an asteroid called the 3200 Phaethon. Having an asteroid as the foundation of a meteor shower provides an excellent source of dust grains that will burn up as they dive into the Earth’s atmosphere, according to NASA. That’s why some researchers call Phaethon a “rock comet.”

The meteor shower was named after the constellation Gemini because many of the meteors appear to come from that constellation.

The Geminids can be seen all around the world. No matter where you are viewing, NASA says the meteor shower will reach its peak between 7:30 p.m. on December 13 and dawn the morning of December 14, with the most meteors visible from midnight to 4 a.m. on December 14.

Colorado has a storm system scheduled for the same time as the meteor shower. Sadly, clouds will be too thick for many of us to see the meteors.

Here’s the latest forecast

If you are on the plains or far western and southern Colorado you may have a chance to see the meteors before the weather disturbance reaches you.

