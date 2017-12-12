Sun glare causes driving troubles on eastbound I-70 on Floyd Hill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. -- The Colorado Department of Transportation is reminding drivers of the annual sun glare issues that impact commutes along Interstate 70 in the mountains.

At this time of year, the sun can make it difficult and dangerous for drivers traveling eastbound from the high country.

On Monday morning, a stretch of I-70 near Floyd Hill was closed for a crash and safety measures because of the blinding sun.

The current angle of the sun combined with the hill and the highway's configuration can create terrible sun glare for drivers from Idaho Springs to Floyd Hill.

The stretch of highway is a busy thoroughfare for many residents in the area who commute to Denver.

CDOT recommends drivers make sure windshields are clean inside and out and that drivers wear good sunglasses to provide shading.

CDOT said to expect slowdowns and that drivers should avoid eastbound I-70 between mile markers 244 and 247 from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. if possible.

Visibility is the worse between 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., CDOT said.

The sun maintains the specific angle from early November to early February.