Reported suspicious device on 16th Street Mall shuts down streets, light rail lines

DENVER — A report of a suspicious device on the 16th Street Mall shutdown RTD light rail lines on Tuesday afternoon.

Police are investigating a report of a suspicious device at the intersection of 16th and Stout streets. Stout is closed between 15th and 17th streets.

RTD said the investigation caused the E, F, and H light rail lines to stop at 16th and Stout streets “until further notice.” The Mall Ride service was also impacted.

The light rail trains downtown were being redirected to Union Station.

Police have not released any additional information about the investigation.

This is a developing story. We have a crew on the way and will update with the latest.