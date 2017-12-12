Record high temperatures today followed by a shot at some snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Denver tied the record high today of 69° that was set back in 1895. Tonight will be quiet and mild across the state.

Changes move into the forecast starting Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday's highs will reach the low 50s in Denver with gusty winds and clouds building in the afternoon.

A cold front will move through Wednesday night bringing snow showers to the mountains and rain and snow showers to the lower elevations. All of the showers will change over to snow on the Front Range overnight into Thursday morning as temperatures drop.

Roads could be slick for the Thursday morning commute so allow extra time to get to where you need to be.

Snow showers will taper off by Thursday afternoon leaving Thursday evening dry. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Accumulations of 0-2" are possible along the Front Range with higher amounts along the Palmer Divide and in the foothills (1-3"). Colorado's ski resorts will also pick up a few inches of fresh powder from this storm.

Temperatures warm to the upper 50s on Friday with dry conditions. Another cold front storm system will move through Colorado on Saturday. Check back through the week for more details on that storm as it gets closer.

