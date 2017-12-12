‘Porch pirates’ on the rise around Denver metro area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- With the holidays in full swing, porch pirate thefts continue to hit cities all over the metro.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers reached out to police departments all over the area to see how much of a problem these thefts really are.

The numbers from Denver are the most telling.

In 2016 around this time, the city saw 324 package thefts. So far this year, that number is up more than 40 percent at 457 thefts.

No community is immune. So far this month police departments have recorded eight stolen packages in Arvada, 13 in Boulder, and 33 in Denver.

The area's latest victim is a homeowner out of a Aurora.

“My father in law recently passed away and i purchased a handmade frame to put up on my wall to remember him and that was stolen too,” Aurora resident Holly Kurrle said. “For everything it was probably around $200.”

Kurrle has surveillance video of a man taking packages filled with Christmas gifts off her porch.

“It’s really sad that someone feels so desperate that they would knowingly steal gifts around Christmas time when a lot of them are for children,” Kurrle said.

The silver lining in all of this, is nowadays people have cameras to help catch the thieves.

“2 years ago we barely sold any of these, now they’re regular every month,” Lenny Guida with Master Security Center said.

People are popping in and out of Lenny Guida's shop to get their hands on a surveillance camera.

“They’re frustrated that their packages are getting stolen when they’re buying them from amazon or whoever,” Guida said.

Police said the biggest reason behind the uptick is online shopping. More packages delivered means more opportunity for thieves.