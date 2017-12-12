One killed, one injured in semitruck crash on I-70 west of U.S. 40 exit

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — One person was killed and other was seriously injured in a semitruck crash that closed Interstate 70 on Tuesday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash happened about 10:30 a.m. about one mile west of the U.S. 40 exit when the truck traveling westbound went through the median and hit the pillars of the bridge County Road 308 that crosses the interstate.

Both directions of I-70 were closed and detours were in place using on- and off-ramps from the highway.

The Colorado State Patrol said to expect delays in the area between Georgetown and Idaho Springs.

There was no estimate for when the interstate would reopen.