One injured in shooting at Arapahoe County apartment complex; suspect surrenders

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — One person was injured after a late-night shooting at an apartment complex on Monday, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened at the Addison at Cherry Creek Apartment Homes in the 9100 block of East Florida Avenue, near Parker Road.

Deputies were in the area on another call about 11 p.m. when they heard gunshots.

When deputies got to the complex, a man was found in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. His name and age weren’t released.

The sheriff’s office said the shooter turned himself in in Aurora. He had a gun that is believed to have been used in the shooting.

The man’s name and age weren’t released. What led to the shooting is under investigation.