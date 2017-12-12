Near-record heat then two chances for snow

COLORADO – I’m forecasting sunshine today and near-record highs at 65 in Denver – the record is 69 set in 1895. Highs around 60 in Northern Colorado. The Mountains can expect 30s, 40s, and low 50s.

Two cold fronts are in my extended forecast both with chances for light snow in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. The first chance is Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The 2nd chance is Saturday evening. Right now our snowless streak stands at 63 days.

Weekend high temps fall into the 40s across the Front Range. The normal high right now in Denver is 42.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.