Lady Gaga holds Christmas party in Denver ahead of Pepsi Center concert

DENVER – Lady Gaga held a Christmas party for her tour crew in Denver over the weekend.
The superstar treated her Haus of Gaga team and tour crew to a party at Lucky Strike in Denver on Sunday night.
Gaga is in Denver for a concert at Pepsi Center on Tuesday night.
The singer, who once made headlines for dressing as Kermit the Frog and a wearing a meat dress to the VMA’s, has taken a more mellow approach to her outfits in recent years.
But she proved her unusual outfit choices haven’t gone away completely, she dressed as Santa’s naughty elf “Mistress Claus,” wearing a green body suit for her party.
Gaga and her team shared several pictures from the party on social media and seemed to enjoy their off time in the Mile High City.