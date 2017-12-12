Lady Gaga holds Christmas party in Denver ahead of Pepsi Center concert

DENVER – Lady Gaga held a Christmas party for her tour crew in Denver over the weekend.

The superstar treated her Haus of Gaga team and tour crew to a party at Lucky Strike in Denver on Sunday night.

Gaga is in Denver for a concert at Pepsi Center on Tuesday night.

Happy Holidays from the #HausOfGaga. We love you and wish you lots of cheers and no tears! 🎄🎅🤶 #holiday #ladygaga #gaga #party photo by @alex.j.dolan A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Dec 10, 2017 at 8:12pm PST

The singer, who once made headlines for dressing as Kermit the Frog and a wearing a meat dress to the VMA’s, has taken a more mellow approach to her outfits in recent years.

But she proved her unusual outfit choices haven’t gone away completely, she dressed as Santa’s naughty elf “Mistress Claus,” wearing a green body suit for her party.

Are you on the naughty or nice list this year? #holiday #holidayparty #merrychristmas #happyholidays #naughty #nice #ladygaga #gaga A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Dec 10, 2017 at 9:17pm PST

Gaga and her team shared several pictures from the party on social media and seemed to enjoy their off time in the Mile High City.

#hausofgaga holiday party. I’m Santa’s naughty elf. Mistress Claus. 😂 #holiday A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Dec 10, 2017 at 7:25pm PST