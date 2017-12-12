It’s December and there’s no snow on Pikes Peak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. -- With unseasonably warm temperatures and virtually no humidity, Colorado is a dry, dry state.

October and November account for 20 percent of moisture annually in Colorado. December accounts for 20 percent alone.

Currently, Colorado is 40 percent in the hole.

While no snow might not be good for the skiing industry, it means more dough for places like Pikes Peak, one of Colorado’s most famous 14ers.

As of Dec. 12, there's only enough snow on top of Pikes Peak (14,115 feet) to make a small snowman.

But all that is okay with visitors to the famous mountain as visitors went to the mountain and enjoyed the unseasonably warm weather.