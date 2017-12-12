Greeley community rallies behind family of 6 year-old killed in playground death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREELEY, Colo. -- If you noticed a lot of pink in Greeley Tuesday, there's a good reason.

Many in the town united to support the family of a six year-old girl killed in a tragic playground accident last week.

Brooklyn Thill was playing on some swings meant for disabled children after school got out last Tuesday, when she somehow got entangled in the straps, which wrapped around her neck.

Her family is struggling to cope with their loss, so on Tuesday students and teachers at Brooklyn's school, S. Christa McAullife Stem Academy, joined other communities members united to hold "Pink Princess Day," in the girl's memory.

"It was a sea of pink. There were pink socks, pink bow ties, pink jackets, pink backpacks, princess dresses," said Jamie Mould, a parent of one of Brooklyn's first grade classmates.

"She was a friend of my daughter's and it hits really close to home," she added.

A makeshift memorial now decorates the fence at S. Christa McAullife Stem Academy.

Nathan Thill is Brooklyn's father. His co-workers at the downtown Greeley Post Office also participated in Pink Princess Day.

"In a way they are our family. We come together as a unit when things happen. We're all in pink, so that's just the way you do it, you support in any way you can," said Tereasa Clarkson, a postal carrier.

The Thill family says the support from the community means the world to them as they try and cope with the unexpected loss of their daughter.

"She was my dream come true. She was perfect. She was my girlie girl," said Natalie Thill, Brooklyn's mother, as she fought back tears.

"It meant the world to us. It would have meant the world to Brooklyn," added Nathan Thill, Brooklyn's father.

The Thill's say their daughter loved pink, purple, unicorns, and princesses.

"Our hearts are broken and that will never change, but all the love we feel from the kids and from their parents and the teachers, there's just no explaining," said Natalie.

A memorial service is scheduled for Brooklyn at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Journey Christian Church in Greeley.

Brooklyn had to be flown to Children's Hospital Colorado before her death, so her family is struggling to pay some medical expenses.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the family.