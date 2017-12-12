× Evidence hearing ends for Denver woman accused of shooting at Dakota Access pipeline protest

BISMARCK, N.D. — A Denver woman accused of shooting at law enforcement officers during a protest against the Dakota Access pipeline in North Dakota is seeking to suppress some evidence and statements she made to police.

The Bismarck Tribune reports attorneys for Red Fawn Fallis argued during a two-day hearing in federal court in Bismarck that her arrest in October 2016 violated her free speech rights.

The hearing ended Monday. Attorneys agreed to file written arguments by Dec. 18.

Fallis is set for trial beginning Jan. 29 on allegations she fired a handgun three times as officers tried to arrest her. No one was hurt.

She has pleaded not guilty to federal charges that include discharge of a firearm in a crime of violence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.