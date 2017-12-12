Denver woman faces deportation after 20 years in America

DENVER — A recent White House decision on immigration is making deportation a terrifying reality for one Denver mother.

54- year-old Marlene Leiva from Nicaragua says she has legally lived in the United States for almost 20 years. She’s worked, paid taxes and followed the law. She may soon have to pack up her life and go.

“I’m trying to work as much as I can so that I don’t think about what’s happening,” explained Leiva.

In November, the Department of Homeland security announced the termination of Temporary Protection Status (TPS) of 5000 Nicaraguans living in the U.S. since 1998. TPS was granted after Hurricane Mitch tore through the Central American country.

According to DHS, the storm killed 3,045 people and 885 were reported missing. The devastation of Hurricane Mitch affected nearly 868,000 people.

For the last almost 20 years, TPS was extended every 18 months. However, DHS now feels that is no longer necessary.

A statement on the matter reads in part:

“Acting Secretary Duke determined that those substantial but temporary conditions caused in Nicaragua by Hurricane Mitch no longer exist, and thus, under the applicable statute, the current TPS designation must be terminated.”

Nicaraguans with TPS will lose their work visas on January 5th and will lose protected status one year after that.

But Leiva says the reason she left still exists. There is no work for her there, she doesn’t have a home and doesn’t have the money to pay for one.

She works hard in the U.S. to support her grand-kids and her sick father in Nicaragua. She also lives with her 80-year-old mom who she helps with rent.

She says she’s worked in the same hospital for 17 years. Her colleagues contacted us on her behalf because they too are afraid she may have to leave.

“She’s a part of our family. Without her we couldn’t do our jobs. We couldn’t! This isn’t right. She needs to stay for her and for all of us. She’s done nothing but contribute to our country, said Tricia McElwain who works with Leiva.

DHS says the department recognizes the hardship this might bring for Nicaraguan citizens and other in a potentially similar situation. They call on Congress to enact a permanent solution for this inherently temporary program.

Meanwhile Leiva’s co-workers have started a GoFundMe page to help pay for what they are sure will be costly legal fees.