Complaint: Lakewood woman assaulted 8-year-old son on flight to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A federal complaint accuses a Lakewood woman of assaulting her son during a flight from Boston to Salt Lake City.

The complaint filed in U.S. District Court against Cherice Dawn Klipfel states a passenger on the Sunday JetBlue Airways flight witnessed the mother striking, slapping, kicking and shoving her 8-year-old son.

Records show Klipfel appeared in court Monday on a misdemeanor assault count. She did not enter a plea.

The complaint said two other passengers saw Klipfel “tightly cover” her son’s face and “shake him aggressively” while the boy cried.

The 46-year-old is being held at the Davis County jail in Utah. Her attorney did not immediately return a call seeking comment on the case.