Cheesecake Factory: Recipe for LEMON-RICOTTA PANCAKES

LEMON-RICOTTA PANCAKES
- 1-3/4 cups All-Purpose Flour
- 1 Tbl. Baking Powder
- 1 tsp. Kosher Salt
- 1-1/2 cups Buttermilk
- 2 ea. Eggs
- 1 tsp. Vanilla
- 2 Tbls. Vegetable Oil
- 2 cups Fresh Ricotta Cheese
- 4 Tbls. Granulated Sugar
- 2 Tbls. Lemon Zest (minced)
- 2-1/2 tsps. Vegetable Oil
INSTRUCTIONS
- Place the flour, baking powder and salt into a mixing bowl. Stir all of the ingredients together until evenly combined. Set aside.
- Pour the buttermilk into another mixing bowl. Add the eggs, vanilla and oil into the bowl.
- Add the ricotta cheese, sugar and lemon zest into the bowl with the buttermilk. Using a wire whisk, gently stir the ingredients together until evenly combined.
- Add the flour mix into the bowl with the buttermilk and ricotta cheese. Continue to fold the ingredients together until evenly combined with a few small lumps remaining in the batter. Do not over mix the batter.
- Heat 1/4 tsp. of vegetable oil on a griddle or in a large non-stick pan. Using a 4 oz. ladle, pour the batter onto the griddle or into the non-stick pan, forming one pancake that is 6” in diameter.
- Cook the pancakes for approximately 2-1/2 minutes or until the edges begin to dry and puff up with little air bubbles will start appearing over the top surface of the pancakes.
- Flip each pancake over and continue to cook for another 1-1/2 minutes or until done