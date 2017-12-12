59-year-old La Salle man killed when train hits truck in Greeley

GREELEY, Colo. — Authorities say a 59-year-old man from La Salle was killed when the tractor-trailer he was in was hit by a freight train in northwest Greeley.

The truck carrying water used in hydraulic fracturing was hit by a two-car Great Western train at a crossing near 59th and O streets on Sunday.

The Weld County Coroner’s Office identified the driver of the truck as Obed Bermudez. An autopsy and final laboratory reports are pending.

Lt. Rick Cudworth with the Greeley Fire Department said the truck rolled into a ditch. No one on the train was injured.

Ruth Pacheco and her husband, Claro, told The Greeley Tribune they saw the train backing up toward the truck, which they described after the crash as a crumpled heap.