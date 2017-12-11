Traffic apps like Google Maps, Waze present challenges for traffic engineers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- As more drivers utilize traffic maps to minimize time spent on congested streets, a principal traffic engineer said it's creating challenges for traffic engineers and side roads.

Matt Duncan is the city of Lakewood's Principal Traffic Engineer. The FOX31 Problem Solvers contacted him after neighbors expressed concern about increased traffic and accidents at the intersection of Pierce Street and Kentucky Avenue.

Neighbors living in the area figured the increased traffic came from new developments in the area, but Duncan said traffic engineers are seeing an increase in side-street traffic because of traffic apps like Apple Maps, Google Maps and Waze.

"A lot of people get in the car and pull up Google Maps or Waze and maybe the most efficient route isn’t necessarily the interstate any more," said Duncan.

As a result of congested highways and interstates, these traffic apps re-route drivers onto quieter side streets to avoid traffic. While it saves drivers time, it means secondary roads are now handling a heavier volume of cars than they were designed to carry.

"Our roads are handling people who aren’t living or working in Lakewood," said Duncan.

In addition, Duncan said his team will notice traffic problems on a certain street and they'll work to increase efficiency and decrease congestion. Duncan said after the issue is resolved, it doesn't take long for the congestion to return because as traffic apps notice that it's a fast route, the apps will send more drivers to that area.

Duncan said in one particular project, three months after improving the road, traffic was back because 20 percent more cars were utilizing the thoroughfare.

Despite the challenges, Duncan said he still appreciates the technology. He said drivers should remember if they chose to follow the traffic apps' suggestions and use side streets, it's important to follow the speed limit to respect the neighborhoods.