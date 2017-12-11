Forecast: Dry weather continues, snowless streak could break record

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The dry weather pattern continues across most of Colorado.

In Denver we haven't had measurable snow (more than a trace) since October 9 when we recorded 2.8 inches.

That lack of snow is putting us on a record dry stretch:

Right now we have two cold fronts on the way to Denver, on on Thursday and the second on Saturday. We have added in a low 10 percent chance for passing snow showers.

We will more than likely get gusty wind and little measurable snow. So, the dry stretch looks to continue along with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

