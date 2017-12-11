Suspected “porch pirate” arrested after police find $6,561 worth of online orders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. – A suspected serial porch pirate has been caught after police say he stole $6,561 worth of packages.

Christopher Seth was arrested on December 8th, after he was reportedly seen taking a package from a porch containing $200 worth of socks from REI.

According to his arrest documents, Seth told police he would simply drive through neighborhoods looking for boxes that hadn’t been taken in yet. He also told police his girlfriend would stay in the car to act as a lookout while he took packages.

After searching his car and apartment, police recovered 44 different items thought to have been stolen from porches. Items include Redken shampoo ($200), Steve Madden boots ($135), Petzl ice climbing equipment ($570), Xbox ($300), a bedframe ($200) and an Arcteryx parka ($700).

It is unclear how long this spree had been going on and even more items may have been taken. The arrest documents indicate that “several of the packaging slips in these boxes listed items that were not recovered at Christopher’s residence.”

The stolen items are being stored in property and evidence lockers at the Boulder Police Department.

Seth has been charged with Felony Theft.