Some Broncos fans upset after team snaps losing streak

DENVER — The Broncos snapped their eight game losing streak with a shutout win over the New York Jets on Sunday – but not everyone in Broncos Country is happy about it.
Even though the Broncos were officially eliminated from playoff contention ahead of the game, the team played their best game of football in weeks as they held the Jets to under 100 yards of offense.
Some fans are upset about the win because Denver has no shot at the post-season essentially making the games “meaningless” to some and hurting the chances of having the best possible draft pick next year.
Going into Sunday’s game, the Broncos had the number four overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. After the victory, they slid one spot to number five – and there’s potential they could drop some more if they win any of the remaining games.
We heard from several of you on the FOX31 Facebook page who were upset about the victory because of the draft pick implications.
“Umm they should be LOSING now to get the best pick they can lol,” one fan said.
“Winning now is just hurting our draft position. You guys should’ve been playing like this 2 months ago,” another fan wrote.
Other upset fans took to Twitter to tell the team how they really feel.
But, the majority of fans were happy to see their team finally win another game and end their longest losing streak in 50 years.
Before Sunday, the last time they won was Oct. 1 against the Oakland Raiders.
“Heck yeah! We didn’t have much to cheer for during our eight game losing streak. Feels so good to finally win!” one fan commented.
On Thursday, the Broncos face the Indianapolis Colts – who currently have the number three pick in the draft.