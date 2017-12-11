Some Broncos fans upset after team snaps losing streak

DENVER — The Broncos snapped their eight game losing streak with a shutout win over the New York Jets on Sunday – but not everyone in Broncos Country is happy about it.

Even though the Broncos were officially eliminated from playoff contention ahead of the game, the team played their best game of football in weeks as they held the Jets to under 100 yards of offense.

Some fans are upset about the win because Denver has no shot at the post-season essentially making the games “meaningless” to some and hurting the chances of having the best possible draft pick next year.

Going into Sunday’s game, the Broncos had the number four overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. After the victory, they slid one spot to number five – and there’s potential they could drop some more if they win any of the remaining games.

We heard from several of you on the FOX31 Facebook page who were upset about the victory because of the draft pick implications.

“Umm they should be LOSING now to get the best pick they can lol,” one fan said.

“Winning now is just hurting our draft position. You guys should’ve been playing like this 2 months ago,” another fan wrote.

Other upset fans took to Twitter to tell the team how they really feel.

Elway to VJ: "You can see right here in this addendum to your contract that you agreed to lose all remaining game so we could fire you without regret and draft Josh Rosen." #Broncos #NFL #Elway #BroncosCountry #YouHadOneJob pic.twitter.com/jvp2MnI5m3 — Josh Earl (@_JoshEarl) December 11, 2017

Never been more disappointed in a Broncos win – we need the draft picks, come on! — Hunter Hansen (@InsertKABOOM) December 11, 2017

Broncos winning gives them the 6th pick on the draft after being in line for the 4th pic.twitter.com/eJpVsDmpIF — President Seandon (@seanosophy) December 11, 2017

Literally no positives in winning, just lose out and get the highest Draft pick possible — ǝsɐɥɔ (@chasemcrae_) December 11, 2017

FUCKING UP OUR TOP 10 DRAFT PICK — James (@Lemonwinner) December 11, 2017

God damn it @Broncos you were supposed to lose! Who cares about winning at this point, focus on the draft and getting back too pick to fix this garbage fire next season. — Kevin Thoma (@KevinThoma24) December 11, 2017

I'm tearing up at the prospect of a Broncos win….because like the Bears, we r ruining our opportunity for high draft choices next year pic.twitter.com/9g3tkAFYXy — Scott Whitley (@SSWBeerman) December 11, 2017

Keep the momentum going to drop a few draft spots. — Christian Newlove (@NewloveSports) December 11, 2017

But, the majority of fans were happy to see their team finally win another game and end their longest losing streak in 50 years.

Before Sunday, the last time they won was Oct. 1 against the Oakland Raiders.

“Heck yeah! We didn’t have much to cheer for during our eight game losing streak. Feels so good to finally win!” one fan commented.

I was never a fan of tanking the season to get a higher draft pick. I'm just happy to go to bed after a @Broncos win again. Shutting out the Jets and holding them to 100 yds makes it even sweeter. Enjoy your Monday #BroncosCountry. We are still #UnitedInOrange. — Adrian West (@adrianmwest) December 11, 2017

A Sunday win, Monday in delivery room waiting on my son to come into the world!! pic.twitter.com/dYPQFiXj33 — db (@7bronco7) December 11, 2017

It’s been a while old friend. Need 4 more this season #BroncosCountry — Matt Jones (@thematt_jones1) December 11, 2017

Very nice result guys but you haven’t exactly showered yourselves in glory this season. Best start working towards nexts seasons Super Bowl — Barry Young (@BarryJakeYoung) December 11, 2017

Hoping that the Broncos would try and obtain the highest pick possible but a win is always great!

Go Broncos — Archie (@archouse11) December 11, 2017

Football is much more enjoyable to watch when the #Broncos win! — Andrew Kannely (@COSportsNut) December 11, 2017

Who knew a Broncos win during a lost season would make me feel so good, my week just got off to a great start.. — Scotty (@IAmScottyMoore) December 11, 2017

On Thursday, the Broncos face the Indianapolis Colts – who currently have the number three pick in the draft.