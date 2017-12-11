Scientist aims to combat wasted energy use, ‘change the world’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOLDEN, Colo. -- Lance Wheeler is a research scientist for the national renewable energy Lab, or NREL, in Golden.

When he started, he wanted to change the world, “of course I wanted to change the world," he added.

It all started quite unintentionally about a year ago for Wheeler when he was working on an infrared detection project that was not working very well.

On his bike ride home, a light bulb went off. He just might have created technology that could be used in a very different way.

It is like the combination of transition eyeglasses and solar panels. “In this technology you would be able to not only convert electricity but mitigate solar heat gains so in those summer months you would save on your air-conditioning bill and you would also be generating electricity so it would be really combating all of our wasted energy use in the United States.“ He said.

If true, this research scientist will be in good company - Ford, Edison, Wheeler.