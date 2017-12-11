Porch pirate caught after stealing $6,500 worth of packages

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder police say 22-year-old Christopher Seth admitted to taking a box of REI socks worth $200 from someone’s porch and they have surveillance video to back up the claims.

When they pressed him about more thefts, Seth eventually fessed up to stealing 44 packages worth a total of more than $6,500 .

He had women’s boots, a Roku ultra, an Xbox one, a Goole voice, bike helmet, silverware, a Star Wars toy, shampoo, and a whole lot more.

The most expensive item Seth stole was an Arcteryx parka for $700.

The packages were from Boulder, Longmont, Louisville, Englewood and Erie. Police have them in their possession and they will be used as evidence.